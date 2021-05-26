Asha Parekh REACTS to vacation pics with Waheeda Rehman, Helen going viral: We’ve no idea who took the pics

As Asha Parekh’s vacation pics with Waheeda Rehman and Helen continue to do the round, here’s what the veteran actress has to say about the same.

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen went on to make the headlines early this year after some pics from their vacation had gone viral on social media. The yesteryear actresses were seen enjoying their time together in the Maldives and their pics, which spoke volumes about their forever friendship, grabbed a lot of attention. However, looks like the veteran actresses aren’t pleased with their pics doing the rounds on social media. Recently, Asha Parekh expressed her disappointment about the same during one of her interviews.

In her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actress stated that it was a private vacation wherein they had travelled to the Maldives in March before the lockdown. She also emphasised that they had no clue who took the pics. “These pictures are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out. Relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le sakta hai bina ijaazat ke (nowadays, anyone can click your pictures without your consent),” Asha Parekh was quoted saying.

She also asserted that not just her but Waheeda and Helen are also upset seeing their pics getting viral on social media. “They are far more private people than me. People were sharing the pictures and saying the three of us should star in a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai. I don’t understand. It was more like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” she added.

Also Read: Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman & Helen dish out major BFF goals as they enjoy vacation in Andaman island; See Pic

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×