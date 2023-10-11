Asha Parekh shares ‘controversial statement’ on The Kashmir Files; questions ‘How much money…’

The Kashmir Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumar, was released in theatres last year. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the nineties. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, received mixed reviews on its release and was a commercial success. Now, veteran actress Asha Parekh has shared a ‘controversial statement’ about the film, questioning whether the makers contributed any of the profits for the welfare of Hindus in Jammu, Kashmir. The film is produced by Vivek in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Zee Studio.

In an interview with CNBC Awaaz, Asha Parekh was asked if she has watched controversial films like The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story. In response, the veteran actress said that she hasn’t watched these films, so she cannot talk about the controversies around them. However, she added, “Agar logo ko pasand hai toh dekhni chahiye aise filmein (If people like watching these films, then they should watch).” Talking about the film’s box office collection, Asha said that she wants to make a controversial statement. She then asked how much money the makers of the film contributed to the welfare of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, who have no access to water and electricity.

“The film's producer made ₹400 crore. To unhone kitne paise diye unko jo Hindu Kashmiri hai, jo Jammu mein rehte hain, jinke paas pani nahi hai, electricity nahi hai, unko unhone kitne paise diye? (How much money did the makers give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu with no access to water and electricity)?" asked Asha Parekh.

She then added that suppose the producers earned Rs 200 crore out of the movie’s Rs 400 crore box office collection, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help Kashmiri Hindus.

The Kashmir Files won two awards at the 69th National Film Awards. It won the award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while Pallavi Joshi won for Best Supporting Actress in the film.

