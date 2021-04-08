Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman & Helen dish out major BFF goals as they enjoy vacation in Andaman island; See Pic

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen, who have been among the most talked about veteran actresses are currently enjoying their time together in Andaman and their pic from the vacation is breaking the internet.

Chilling out with friends is always a special moment and irrespective of age, it is the time we always want to cherish and relive over and over. Interestingly, our showbiz industry has also witnessed some impressive friendships which have been going strong for years. One such friendship is between veteran actresses Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen who have not just been the queen of millions of hearts but are also known to share a great bond together which is going strong for years.

And as these veteran actresses are nailing the old age like a boss, we got our hands on a beautiful pic of these stunning ladies as they were seen holidaying in the Andaman islands. In the picture, Asha Parekh looked gracious in her black shirt and trousers, while Waheeda wore a blue coloured shirt and trousers and Helen was spotted in a striped kurta. The three veteran actress were all smiles as they posed together for the camera and it was evident that Waheeda, Asha and Helen were having a gala time together at the beachside.

Take a look at Waheeda, Asha and Helen’s pic from their vacation:

Talking about the work front, Asha was last seen on the silver screen in the 1995 release Andolan which had Govinda, Sanjay Dutt and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead, while Helen was seen in 2012 release Jodi Breakers and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal starrer Heroine. On the other hand, Waheeda Rehman appeared in the 2020 release Vishwaroopam II which had Kamal Haasan in the lead.

