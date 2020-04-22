Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi to Zapatlela: Top 10 Marathi movies you should definitely watch during the lockdown

To begin with, these films are comedy, horror, romance, family dramas, and thought-provoking in nature. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 films that you should watch amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

As the world battles the Coronavirus outbreak, people are finding newer ways to stay engaged amid the lockdown period that has been imposed across countries around the globe. The best way to get entertained is by watching films and shows that you not have had the time to catch up before the Coronavirus scare made everyone stay at home to be safe and sound. Now, among the films, are Marathi films that are very unique in their storytelling and composition. To begin with, these films are comedy, horror, romance, family dramas, and thought-provoking in nature. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 films that you should watch amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Let’s start with the 1988 film, Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi which featured well known Marathi actors like, Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Siddharth, Ashwini Bhave, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nivedita Joshi Saraf, Sudhir Joshi, and Viju Khote. The film was helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. The storyline is nothing short of thrilling. Four men are on the lookout for a house on rent. They finally find a house, but the landlord claims that only married couples can rent the flat. In order to get hands-on a good place, two of the four men, dress up as women and stay as the wives of the other two men. The film is a true roller coaster ride and will entertain the fans to the fullest. The next film is Zapatlela. Well, who can forget Tatya Vinchu? Yes, the horror-comedy with stars, Mahesh Kothare as a CID officer and Tatya Vinchu was none other than, Dilip Prabhavalkar. A puppet that causes havoc and terror in a house that is clearly haunted.

Moving on, we have, Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai. Well, we all love to watch a good romance drama when we aren’t having our best day, don’t we? Then this Swwapnil Joshi and Mukta Barve starrer is a treat for your souls. Next up is a story that will break your hearts after filling it with joy. Yes, the film is Sairat, a young girl from a well to do household falls in love with a not so privileged boy. Sairat is a story of Archie and Parshya, who brave all odds to be together. The songs are lively and soulful. But, what will hit you the most is the ending. From romance to now the bonds of friendship, Duniyadari is a film that portrays friendship like no other. The cast includes names like Swapnil Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Ankush Choudhary, Urmila Kanitkar, Jitendra Joshi, Varsha Usgaonkar and Uday Tikekar. The love saga between, Shirin and Shreyas will melt your hearts.

Next up is Fandry. The film is helmed by Sairat director, Nagraj Manjule. Jabya is the lead character who likes a girl in his class. But, the innocent romance is riddled by caste discrimination. The boy’s refusal to do the work his family is meant to do owing to their caste is witnessed in his rebellion and frustration of the society’s treatment towards their family. If watching a film, that incorporates the traditional dance of Tamasha, the Natarang is the film for you. Sonalee Kulkarni’s dance on Apsara Ali will surely ring a bell. The film also features, Atul Kulkarni in the lead and has Kishor Kadam as Pandoba.

If watching a light-hearted film is on your mind then, you can go for, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi. This romance drama features, Prarthana Behere and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in the lead. A classic film which is a must-watch is the 1972 film, Pinjara. This film with a twisted tale of a school teacher played by Shriram Lagoo sees Sandhya as a tamasha dancer, who turns the school teacher’s life around. Pinjara was helmed by V. Shantaram. Last on the list is, Shwaas by director Sandeep Sawant. The film is a story of a little boy Parashuram, who suffers from retinoblastoma, which makes his grandfather played by Arun Nalawade take him to a hospital, to meet a specialist. When the doctor, essayed by Sandeep Kulkarni says such cases are rare, the grandfather is quick to respond saying his grandchild, Parashuram is also one in a million. This scene is among the most hard-hitting scenes from the film. Shwaas was the 2004’s official entry to the Academy Awards from India.

