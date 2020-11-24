  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ashiesh Roy’s demise: Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha mourn the death of their friend

As Ashiesh Roy passed away today, several celebs have shared condolence messages for the late actor.
9848 reads Mumbai
Ashiesh Roy’s demise: Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha mourn the death of their friendAshiesh Roy’s demise: Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Anubhav Sinha mourn the death of their friend
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The showbiz industry has lost several celebrities this year both in Bollywood and telly world. Joining this unfortunate list was television actor Ashiesh Roy who breathed his last at the age 55. According to media reports, Ashiesh died of kidney failure on Tuesday, November 24. While his demise came as a great shock for the audience, social media is inundated with condolence messages for the late actor. Several celebs also paid condolence for Ashiesh and pend heartfelt messages for the same.

Paying a tribute for the late actor, filmmaker Hansal Mehta called him Bond and wrote, “Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend.” On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee also addressed Ashiesh as Bond and tweeted, “Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend” followed by folded hands emoticons. Director Anubhav Sinha also replied to Hansal Mehta’s tweet and expressed his disappointment towards the year 2020 on micro-blogging site Twitter. He tweeted, “Arre yaar kaisa saal hai kambakht.”

Take a look at celebs mourning the demise of Ashiesh Roy due to kidney failure.

To note, Ashiesh had been keeping unwell for quite some time. In May this year, he was admitted to the ICU after suffering a paralytic stroke. He was undergoing dialysis but had run out of money, and also sought financial help from people during the lockdown. As per media reports, In August 2018, Ashiesh had suffered a blood clot in his brain and had undergone an operation for the same. Then, in 2019, Ashiesh got a paralytic stroke, after which he gradually stopped getting work.

Also Read: Sasural Simar Ka and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Ashiesh Roy passes away due to kidney failure at 55

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Manoj Bajpayee on making his Hollywood debut: I am not dying to go there and start from the scratch
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee starrer is FIRST Bollywood release since Angrezi Medium
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Song Basanti Released: An unrecognisable Manoj Bajpayee steals the show
Hansal Mehta admits he hasn't spoken to Kangana Ranaut in a long time; Says 'wish he never made Simran'
Suraj Pe Mangaal Bhari: Manoj Bajpayee’s amazing transformation in the film will leave you stunned; BTS VIDEO
EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee took 4 hours each to prep for his multiple spy looks in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari; WATCH
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement