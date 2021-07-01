Ashish Chowdhry remembers ‘guiding light’ Raj Kaushal in emotional note: My brother who supported me is gone

Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker, Raj Kaushal left a void in everyone’s heart after he passed away on Wednesday. His close friend Ashish Chowdhry penned a tribute to the late filmmaker with old photos.

Raj Kaushal, husband of Mandira Bedi and a renowned film director and producer, left the world on June 30. The director passed away on Wednesday morning due to a cardiac arrest. The filmmaker's sudden demise affected many celebrities in the industry, who offered their condolences by visiting his family and sharing photographs on social media. Recently, Ashish Chowdhry took to his Instagram and shared a series of throwback pictures of young Raj Kaushal. Ashish and Raj shared a close bond and it was evident from his heartfelt message for his late friend.

In the caption, Ashish wrote, “My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again.” followed by a heartbreak emoji.

Take a look at Ashish’s eulogy for the director-

Ashish’s friends who were also Raj’s acquaintances commented on the post. Sophie Chowdry wrote, “Have been heartbroken since I heard the news. He was a super special soul. Even brought you in my life for which I’ll be forever grateful. Sending you love and strength. Love you my Ashu”, Suresh Menon wrote, “Lots of love and strength to you dear Aashish please be strong ....wherever he is he will always be there for you tc my brother”.

The last rites of the filmmaker were held in Mumbai on Wednesday. , Apurva Agnihotri, and others were present to pay their last respects to the late filmmaker. Raj is survived by wife Mandira Bedi, a son and a daughter.

