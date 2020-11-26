  1. Home
Ashish Chowdhry remembers sister & brother in law who died during Mumbai's 26/11 Attacks: You Make Me Stronger

Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law during 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has penned an emotional note to mark their death anniversary. Check out his tweet.
It has been twelve years since the terror attack unfolded in Mumbai and it had left everyone heartbroken. Today, on the twelfth anniversary of it, the entire nation including our Bollywood celebrities paid their heartfelt tributes to the martyrs and victims on their social media. Stars including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon among others have expressed their feelings on social media. Amid this, actor, Ashish Chowdhry, who lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit Chhabira during 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has penned an emotional note to mark their death anniversary. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, he remembered his sister by sharing throwback pictures with her. In his caption, he recalled all the beautiful moments spent with them and mentioned how much he misses his sister each day. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, “Not a day completes without you, Mona..I miss Jiju n you everyday Just keep lookin at me as I do even now. Coz you make me stronger until today. Just like we laughed and played together everyday, you still stand beside me each second. And that makes me breathe right even today.”

While the first picture shared by the actor seem to be taken from the marriage of his sister Mona wherein both can be seen hugging each other. The other pictures are from their childhood days. 

Check out Ashish Chowdhry’s tweet below:

For the unversed, the actor’s sister and her husband Ajit had gone out for dinner with few friends. They were among the 24 died during the terror attack

Read Also: Mumbai Terror Attack: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs: Will forever be indebted to our bravehearts

