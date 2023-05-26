Ashish Vidyarthi posts VIDEO after marriage to Rupali Barua; Shares why he wanted to get married post divorce

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time yesterday. He tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in Kolkata, on Thursday, and pictures from their intimate wedding went viral on social media. Ashish was seen dressed in a white and gold Mundu, while his wife Rupali wore a white Assamese saree with a golden border for the wedding. Ashish was previously married to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, alias Piloo Vidyarthi. Amid certain narratives about her and Ashish floating on the Internet, Rajoshi clarified that she and Ashish filed for their divorce petition in October last year and that it was completely mutual. Now, a day after his wedding with Rupali, Ashish Vidyarthi has shared a video clarifying that his relationship with his ex-wife ended on an amicable note.

Ashish Vidyarthi shares a video message post his marriage to Rupali Barua

In the video that he posted on Instagram on Friday, Ashish Vidyarthi is seen saying that each of us comes from different backgrounds, education, professions, social strata, countries, etc, yet one thing that remains common is that all of us want to be happy. He then shared that Piloo and he got married 22 years ago, and they have a son, Arth, who is 22 years old now. Ashish shared that their marriage was amazing, but somehow for the last few years, he and Piloo discovered that how they saw the future was slightly different from one another.

Ashish added that while the differences can be sorted out, it would be in a way that one of them would impose on the other, and that will take away from the happiness. Which is why they decided to ‘walk separately but remain amicable.’ He then shared why he wanted to get married again, and said, “I had a firm belief that I want to get married because I want to travel with somebody. So, I literally get the word out in the universe. I was at that point 55 and I said I want somebody to get married to. And that’s how I met Rupali Barua. We got chatting, we met a year back and then we discovered something interesting about one another and we thought we could be walking together as husband and wife, and therefore, Rupali and I got married.”

Ashish Vidyarthi then clarified that his age isn’t 60, as is being reported. “She is 50 and I am 57, not 60, but age doesn’t matter my friend. Each one of us can be happy, whatever the age.” He then urged that people should respect everyone’s life choices.

Rajoshi Vidyarthi says Ashish Vidyarthi never cheated on her

Meanwhile, speaking to Hindustan Times, Rajoshi said, “I am going bonkers with the interpretation people are having about us. This is not fair. Ashish never cheated on me. Even if people are thinking that all he wanted was to get married again. This is completely a false narrative.”

