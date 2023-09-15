Ashish Vidyarthi-Rupali Barua REACT to trolling after marriage: ‘To find a companion at this age…’

Ashish Vidyarthi hit the headlines in May this year, after pictures of his wedding with Rupali Barua surfaced on the Internet. The 57-year-old actor was first married to actor Piloo Vidyarthi. They parted ways in 2021. After Ashish’s wedding pictures with Rupali Barua surfaced, he faced criticism and trolling on social media for choosing to marry again at the age of 57. Now, in a recent interview, Ashish and Rupali have reacted to it.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua on negative comments on social media after their marriage

In an interview with Behindwoods TV, Ashish and Rupali were asked what was going through their mind when they read the negative comments after their marriage. Reacting to this, Rupali said, “I did not give a damn to it because those people I don’t know. They have seen something that is very un-obvious, for normal people. Because they don’t know about it.” She said that they won’t go out there and give clarity and that it’s okay if a section of netizens thinks like that. “It didn't affect me so much because I didn't read the comments so much. My close ones are supporting me, I don’t need any other validation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ashish Vidyarthi added, “Two things with love and affection- you don't need to prove a point. We both were not out there to prove any point. No upset, no anger, but do something that makes you happy.” Rupali then added that for both of them, finding a companion and starting a new life together is a big thing. “Being given this opportunity by the universe is a big thing. Any other thing is small. I know what I have been missing. To find a companion at this age is a blessing. That blessing is so big that everything else, the negativity is blurred,” she said.

Ashish Vidyarthi also spoke about his first marriage with Piloo Vidyarthi, and how it took a long time for them to process it when they decided to part ways. He said that they chose not to go public about the divorce. They had an amazing 22 years together, and said that they had given it their best. Ashish has a son with his first wife Piloo. Their son Arth is 22 years old.

On the work front, Ashish Vidyarthi will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy-thriller Khufiya, which also stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon.

