Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot with Rupali Barua at 60; Actor says ‘It is an extraordinary feeling’

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has starred in a number of movies such as Soldier, Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai, Ziddi, and more recently in the web series TVF Pitchers season 2, Trial By Fire and Rana Naidu, recently got married for the second time. He tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club on Thursday. Rupali hails from Guwahati, and is reportedly associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata. Ashish Vidyarthi was previously married to Rajoshi Barua who is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot with Rupali Barua

As per a report in Times of India, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua had a quiet registry marriage, which was attended by only their family and close friends. A picture that is going viral on social media shows Ashish Vidyarthi dressed up in a traditional white and gold Mundu for the wedding, while his wife Rupali looks gorgeous in a white Assamese saree with a golden border. Speaking about his wedding, the actor told TOI, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”

When asked about how they met asked other, Ashish Vidyarthi told the tabloid that it's a long story, and that he will share it some other time. Meanwhile, Rupali added that they met some time ago, and decided to take it forward. She said that both of them wanted their wedding to be an intimate and small family affair. Rupali also shared what drew her to the actor. "He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with," she said.

Rupali's makeup artist shared details about her wedding look, and said that she wore a beautiful white mekhela chador from Assam, and that her gold jewellery was inspired by South Indian temple art. Ashish and Rupali hosted a formal reception post the wedding.