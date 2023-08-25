Ashish Vidyarthi wishes luck to his ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi for her debut in Akelli with Nushrratt Bharuccha

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married for the second time to fashion entrepreneur Rupali Baruah in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata earlier this year during the month of May. This was after his divorce from his first wife Piloo Vidyarthi. He had been making headlines with various narratives about his reasons to get hitched for the second time. His ex-wife Piloo Vidyarthi, also known as Rajoshi Vidyarthi had clarified that they had both filed for divorce in October and the decision was mutual. Piloo Vidyarthi is now all set to make her Bollywood debut in Akelli along with Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is all set to have a theatrical release today on the 25th of August.

Piloo Vidyarthi will be seen essaying the role of Nushrratt Bharuccha’s mother in the film Akelli marking her Bollywood debut with this film. On this note, her ex-husband and actor Ashish Vidyarthi took to his Instagram story to wish her all the luck for the film. Sharing a teaser of the film, he wrote, “Wishing you, Piloo, All the Best for your upcoming film release! @piloovidyarthi The buzz surrounding the movie is incredibly positive, with amazing praises and reviews coming in. Best of luck to the entire team for a successful release! TOMORROW 25th August”. SEE THE POST HERE:

About Akelli

In the film Akelli, Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the role of Jyoti Arora, a Punjabi woman held captive by ISIS militants when they capture the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014. Jyoti, who has recently started working as a supervisor at a garment factory, becomes entangled in this conflict. She has developed feelings for her kind Pakistani manager Rafique (Nishant Dahiya), while her mother and her teenage niece back home believe that she is employed in Muscat. But there's more to the story than that. Considering this movie is quite imaginative and not based on any real events whatsoever, Jyoti, an Indian woman caught in a war-ravaged region, isn't just simply abducted and enslaved. She's faced with an unusual challenge to regain her freedom. How Jyoti bravely fights the terrorists in an unknown country where even survival is a battle forms the crux of the story.

