Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua drops cryptic posts after he marries for second time at 60

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has worked in films like Arjun Pandit, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Barfi and others, recently hit headlines after he tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur, Rupali Barua. The actor got married for the second time at the age of 60. His wedding pictures have taken social media by storm. He was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua aka Piloo Vidyarthi. After the news of his second marriage was shared on social media, Rajoshi shared cryptic posts on Instagram.

Ashish's first wife Rajoshi shared posts about 'being hurt' and 'overthinking'. She took to her Instagram story and shared a post that read, "The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that." Another post read, "May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You’ve been strong long enough, its time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it." Have a look:

She even shared a selfie on her handle and wrote, "Do not get PUZZLED in the puzzle called LIFE #lifequotes #selfcare #resolve #mindfulness #keepsmiling #truesayings #instaquotes."

Rajoshi is the daughter of yesteryear actress Shakuntala Barua. She was married to Ashish for 23 years and they have a son, Arth Vidyarthi.

Meanwhile, Ashish's second wife Rupali hails from Guwahati and is reportedly associated with an upscale fashion store in Kolkata. While speaking to The Times of India, Ashish confirmed his marriage and called it an 'extraordinary feeling'. He said, "At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening. We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair."

