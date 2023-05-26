Ashish Vidyarthi’s first wife Rajoshi BREAKS silence after his second marriage; Says divorce was ‘mutual’

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, 60, hit the headlines yesterday after he got married for the second time. The actor tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Baruah in an intimate ceremony at a Kolkata club on Thursday. A picture from their wedding was making the rounds on the Internet yesterday. Ashish was previously married to Piloo Vidyarthi, alias Rajoshi Vidyarthi. Rajoshi has now spoken up about their personal life, and how she and Ashish went separate ways in 2021. Rajoshi was married to Ashish for 23 years and they have a son, Arth Vidyarthi.

Rajoshi Vidyarthi on her divorce from Ashish Vidyarthi

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajoshi said that they both filed for their divorce petition in October last year, and that it was completely mutual. “I have spent a very long time of my life as Shakuntala Barua’s daughter and Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife. Now the time has come that I want to walk my path alone. I want my own identity and just to be clear, it wasn’t like he has ever crushed my identity. I just realised that he is seeing a different future, I am seeing a different one,” she said. She added that she wouldn’t have been able to make this decision without Ashish’s support, and that he made it easy for both of them. She said she has heard about lawyers engaging in ugly fights, but nothing as such happened in their case.

Rajoshi addressed the narratives that have surfaced on the Internet about her and Ashish. She said, “I am going bonkers with the interpretation people are having about us. This is not fair. Ashish never cheated on me. Even if people are thinking that all he wanted was to get married again. This is completely a false narrative.”

Rajoshi said that they are both different people, and for 2 years, they tried to go their separate ways. “In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now,” she said. When asked about a second chance at love, Rajoshi said that she doesn’t need to get married again. “That’s not my need. He needs a partner. We cannot hang a man because of his needs. He has found someone that’s a good thing,” she added.

