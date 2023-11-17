Ashley Graham recalls losing passport in Mumbai; drops VIDEO of India trip ft. Sonam Kapoor-Ranveer Singh

Model Ashley Graham was recently seen in the nation for an event. Lately, the American star has been in the news for following the ‘just looking like a wow trend’. While Graham’s India visit created quite a stir amongst her Indian fans, recently, she shared a clip that was boxed with the moments she spent in her ‘48 hours in India’.

She can be seen celebrating her birthday in the video in India and expressing her elation on landing in the country. Actors Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor also appear in the clip and gushed over the Ambani clan.

Taking to her Instagram account, Graham shared a video with the caption, “48 hours in India,” with actors Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor. In the video, she can be seen celebrating her birthday in India and expressing joy after landing in the country.

“I am glad I am here. It’s my first time in India. It’s been on my bucket list for a very long time. I am just so glad I made it. When I landed, I misplaced my passport but it’s okay because it was found within 15 minutes,” she recalled. Furthermore, she also shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations and the decorations.

What stole the show in her clip was her interaction with Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The model can also be seen rejoicing in Indian traditions as she can be seen wearing a saree in the clip and expressing her ‘excitement’ for the same. Furthermore, Ashley Graham also shared a BTS recording of the ‘just looking like a wow’ video and can be seen discussing the same with Ranveer.

Here’s how fans reacted to Ashley Graham’s video

After the American model dropped the post on Instagram, a heap of fan reactions came pouring in. A fan wrote, “Wearing Saree & Walking So Confident Only You Can Nail It. How Was Your Experience Wearing It? Did You Find Any Difficulties Walking? You Looking Like Indian Goddesses. You Rule. Love You” and another commented, “this was so fun to watch!”

Several others also wished Graham a “Happy birthday”.

