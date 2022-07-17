Ashneer Grover recalls negotiating with Salman Khan for endorsement deal; Shares what actor's manager told him

Ashneer Grover is a business and a former co-founder of managing director of Indian fintech company BharatPe. Ashneer became a household name after his stint in Shark Tank India, where he was one of the investors, generally called sharks on the show. The former MD of BharatPe narrated an incident to do with none other than the Sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. The incident Ashneer narrated was from 2019, when he approached Salman Khan to be the brand ambassador of his fintech company, which was still in the early stages of growth.

Ashneer narrated a hilarious yet insightful incident to do with Salman Khan, in front of students at Lovely Professional University. He started off by saying that for any business that involves the give and take of money, is a business of trust. With around Rs. 100 cr in his bank account, he had to run the entire business. To gain the trust of the prospective users and customers, he thought to make Salman Khan his brand ambassador. On asking Salman Khan’s manager about his endorsement fee, the manager quoted an amount of Rs. 7.5 cr. Ashneer thought to himself that apart form the endorsement fee, he would also have to spend on the ad shooting cost, publicity and more. As he had some budget constraints, he negotiated as much as he could, to have Salman as his company’s ambassador. After a few rounds of negotiation, they locked the deal at Rs. 4.5 cr. Ashneer also said that the way he negotiated, at one point, the manager asked him if he had come to purchase vegetables. Ashneer kept telling the manager that he really didn’t have the money. The company eventually became very big and peaked in the lockdown as most people started to transact digitally, to avoid physical contact.

Watch Ashneer Grover talking about incident involving Salman Khan, HERE

Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim alongside Aayush Sharma and will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Farhad Samji, which is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release. Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still on. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad.

