Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffrey passes away; Son-in-law Kanwaljit Singh mourns her demise

Actor Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar, is no more. Her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed the unfortunate news through his social media post and shared that Bharti passed away on Tuesday. Kanwaljit Singh shared a tribute on social media, reminiscing the fond memories shared with her. Kanwaljit Singh is married to Bharti Jaffrey’s actor-daughter Anuradha Patel.

In his post, Kanwaljit Singh wrote, “Our beloved *Bharat jaffrey*, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand mother, Aunt, Neighbhour, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep.” He also shared a few family pictures with Bharti, recalling all the fond memories. In his post, Kanwaljit Singh also shared that Bharti Jaffrey was cremated at the Cherai Crematorium Chembur Camp in Mumbai.