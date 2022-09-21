Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharti Jaffrey passes away; Son-in-law Kanwaljit Singh mourns her demise
Actor Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar, is no more. Her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed the unfortunate news through his social media post and shared that Bharti passed away on Tuesday. Kanwaljit Singh shared a tribute on social media, reminiscing the fond memories shared with her. Kanwaljit Singh is married to Bharti Jaffrey’s actor-daughter Anuradha Patel.
In his post, Kanwaljit Singh wrote, “Our beloved *Bharat jaffrey*, Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grand mother, Aunt, Neighbhour, Friend and inspiration has departed us today 20 Sep.” He also shared a few family pictures with Bharti, recalling all the fond memories. In his post, Kanwaljit Singh also shared that Bharti Jaffrey was cremated at the Cherai Crematorium Chembur Camp in Mumbai.
Nandita Puri, while speaking to ETimes, shared that Bharti Jaffrey passed away after a prolonged illness. Sharing her fond memories of Bharti, Nandita said, “Bharti Jaffrey was a vivacious and warm person and everyone will miss this affection and warmth. Though Anuradha (Patel) and Kanwaljit (Singh) are family friends, Bharti di endeared us to her by her thoughtful gestures. She never forgot to wish me every birthday. Or pick up a souvenir from her trips. I will miss her very much. And not forgetting she was an extremely talented actress," said Nandita.
Bharti Jaffrey has been a part of films such as Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998), Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence (2001), among others. Bharti Jaffrey was also seen in the popular 1990s TV show Saans, starring Neena Gupta and Kanwaljit Singh.
