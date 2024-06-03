Ashutosh Gowariker honored with prestigious Medal Of St Tropez at Nirvana Indian Culture and Cinema Festival

Acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is renowned for his benchmark contributions to Indian cinema. With several critically acclaimed films under his belt, he has a knack for creating stories and plots that touch on societal issues and human interest.

In an exquisite celebration of cinematic excellence, Gowariker recently received the prestigious ‘Medal of St. Tropez’ at the Nirvana Indian Culture and Cinema Festival.

In a delightful celebration of cinematic brilliance, director Ashutosh Gowariker was honored with the prestigious ‘Medal of St. Tropez’ at the Nirvana Indian Culture and Cinema Festival on June 1, 2024, in the picturesque town of Saint-Tropez, France. This second edition of the festival not only recognized Gowariker's achievements but also honored His Excellency Jawed Ashraf, the Indian Ambassador to France and Monaco, and Lord Rami Ranger with the Medal of Saint-Tropez.

Ashutosh Gowariker expressed his heartfelt gratitude for this esteemed recognition and conveyed his appreciation, saying, "I want to thank Ms. Sylvie Siri, Mayor of Saint-Tropez, for this honor, and I look forward to contributing towards strengthening the bond between the cultural and cinema industries of France and India."

Nirvana also featured the screening of Indian filmmakers Leena Yadav’s ‘Parched’ and Jude Anthany Joseph’s ‘2018 - Everyone is a Hero’ as part of the official selection. Gowariker’s Swades’ was also showcased at NIRVANA among cinema enthusiasts in the picturesque setting of Saint-Tropez.

Ashutosh Gowariker's filmography

Ashutosh Gowariker's career began under the vibrant lights of Bollywood, not behind the camera, but in front of it. He charmed audiences in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa before his passion for storytelling shifted. Taking the director's chair, Gowariker painted epics on the silver screen. Lagaan transported viewers to a thrilling cricket match against the British Raj, while Jodhaa Akbar brought a Mughal emperor and a fiery Rajput princess to life.

He didn't shy away from contemporary themes either. Swades tugged at heartstrings with a man's journey to reconnect with his roots in rural India. Though Gowariker's stories span genres, a constant thread binds them - the power of resilience, love, and the echoes of India's rich heritage.

