Ashutosh Gowariker overjoyed as Toolsidas Junior wins two National Awards: It is a great honour

The winners of the 68th National Film Award have been announced today and it has come up with a proud moment for the team of Toolsidas Junior. After all, the sports drama has won two National Awards this year. Yes! Toolsidas Junior, which featured Rajiv Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, has won the Best Film and Varun Buddhadev earned the Special Mention in feature films under the child actor category. To note, the movie was helmed by Mridul Toolsidas and marked Rajiv Kapoor’s last movie.

Needless to say, it is a proud moment for producer Ashutosh Gowariker, who is overjoyed with the achievement. Talking about it, he stated, “It is a great honour to be bestowed with the coveted award again. What makes it even more special is that 'Toolsidas Junior' has been my first ever production venture. We at AGPPL, took the plunge to create a platform for young and talented directors to tell their stories, and I am extremely overjoyed to witness such fruits of our efforts. Sports genre has always been dear to my heart, after Lagaan, now Toolsidas has won me the highest honour for yet another sports drama”.

Mridul also expressed his excitement and said, “I cannot imagine a greater tribute to both, my real and reel fathers, as we win this award today. 'Toolsidas Junior' was my passion project to pay an ode to my father, which was played by Rajiv Kapoor on screen. Unfortunately, my father as well as Rajiv sir passed away before the release of the film, however, I am sure it was their blessings that have resulted in this victory today”.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Randhir Kapoor stated that he is very happy for his late brother. He even sang praises for Rajiv Kapoor’s performance in Toolsidas Junior.