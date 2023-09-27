Ashutosh Gowariker reveals Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan was originally set in the year 1885; ‘Felt it would be…’

Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the remarkable directors of Bollywood. His work speaks volumes for him. In a long list of films, his works have been widely celebrated by the audience. Amongst several movies, his directorial, Lagaan released in the year 2001 not only impressed the audience but over the years, achieved the status of a cult classic. The historic drama had Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles. The film was set in the backdrop of 1893. However, recently Ashutosh divulged that he had originally planned to make the film in the era of 1885 but opted out of it later at the suggestion of the film’s costume designer.

Ashutosh Gowariker reveals Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan was originally set in 1885

In a recent event held by Jio MAMI in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 26, the ace filmmaker, Ashutosh Gowariker talking about his iconic directorial, revealed, “Originally, the year was 1885. I chose 1885 as that was the year when the Indian National Congress (INC) was formed. I felt it would be nice to have the birth of the INC and the rise of Bhuvan as a hero." Bhuvan was the name of the lead character, essayed by Aamir Khan.

He further added, “I said I am okay to change the year but asked the reason for it. The costume designer of the film, Bhanu Athaiya explained to him that, 'Queen Victoria was in mourning. She came out of it around 1890. That's when the entire wardrobe changed from black and grey and became colorful'. I was absolutely blown. That showed how much knowledge she had," the director revealed.

About Bhanu Athaiya

Bhanu Athaiya is an Indian costume designer and painter. She was also the first Indian to win an Academy Award. One of the leading costume designers, she is recognized for works with legendary filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, Yash Chopra, B.R. Chopra, Raj Kapoor, Vijay Anand, Raj Khosla, and Ashutosh Gowariker amongst others.

For Gandhi, the movie released in 1982, Bhanu clinched the Academy Award for Best Costume Design and was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design.

Ashutosh Gowariker on forming a bond with Bhanu Athaiya

During the event, Ashutosh Gowariker, who has worked with the veteran designer in movies like Lagaan (2001) and Swades (2004), also spilled beans about forming a bond with her. Recalling the times, he called it ‘wonderful’ working with her. He stated that the script of Lagaan was finalized but even before having anyone on board as a producer or actor, he knew that the costumes would be done by Bhanu Athaiya. “The most important thing for me was that here is a person who has dressed almost every heroine right from the 70s and every iconic silhouette that we see of the actresses. Today, if you make a 60-second video on the heroines of India, 70% of the outfits will be hers."

He further continued, “My only worry was whether she'll say yes to a director who (has given two unsuccessful films). So, I tried to play the card of 'Mee Kolhapur cha aahe. Tumhi pan Kolhapur che aahe' (Just like you, even I belong to Kolhapur)! That was my introduction to her.”

