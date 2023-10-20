Ashutosh Gowariker spills Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro is his favorite film for THIS reason

Ashutosh Gowariker is one of the most popular and celebrated directors in Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has given gems like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar. However, the director considered his 2016 film Mohenjo Daro starring Hrithik Roshan, his favorite. In a recent interview, he opened up about it and gave the reason.

Ashutosh Gowariker calls Mohenjo Daro his favorite film

In an interview with PTI, director Ashutosh Gowariker called his 2016 film Mohenjo Daro his 'favorite film.' The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hedge in the lead roles and turned out to be a critical and commercial failure. He praised Hrithik's performance in it and said that the screenplay went wrong in generating a strong audience response for the character. Gowariker said the scale could not have helped that, but it's still close to his heart. He said that he has not abandoned the film yet.

Ashutosh Gowariker on Swades references in other films

In the same interview, the director touched upon the fact that Ridhi Dogra's character in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was called Kaveri Amma. In Swades, late veteran actor Kishori Ballal played a namesake role. Additionally, SRK is called Mohan Bhargava in Brahmastra which was a nod to his character name in Swades. Gowariker said, “In both cases, they have done a slightly tongue-in-cheek kind of thing.” He also mentioned a reference to Swades in the web series Panchayat.

Ashutosh Gowariker returns to acting with Kaala Paani

Ashutosh started his career as an actor and has appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Chamatkar and Aamir Khan in Holi. He then ventured into filmmaking and made films like Lagaan, Swades, and Jodhaa Akbar, among others. He is now returning to acting with the survival drama web series Kaala Paani. In the series, he plays the role of Lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Zibran Qadri. Kaala Paani was created by Sameer Saxena and written by Biswapati Sarkar, Nimisha Misra, Sandeep Saket, and Amit Golani. It was released recently and has met with a positive critical response.

