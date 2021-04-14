Ashutosh Rana tests positive for COVID 19 despite getting first jab of vaccine; Goes under quarantine

Days after Ashutosh Rana got his first dose of Coronavirus vaccine, the actor has contracted the deadly virus.

The number of COVID 19 cases are rising significantly and it is indeed an intense situation across the country. Although the vaccine has arrived for this deadly virus, there have been instances where people have been infected with Coronavirus despite getting their first dose of vaccination. Not just commoners but celebs have also been infected by COVID 19. Now, Ashutosh Rana has also been tested positive for the deadly virus. The renowned actor shared the news on social media and revealed that he has gone under home quarantine.

To note, Ashutosh along with his wife Renuka Shahane had got their first jab of the COVID vaccine of late. Sharing the news of his diagnosis, the Simmba actor wrote, “If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of His Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy. I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested.”

Check Ashutosh's post here:

Earlier celebs like , Vicky Kaushal, , , Bhumi Pednekar, etc. had also tested positive for COVID 19. As per the recent update, Akshay and Alia have tested negative for Coronavirus.

