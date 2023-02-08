Ashvini Yardi shares unseen picture of Kiara Advani from her first movie signing
After attending the royal affair of Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding, director Ashvini Yardi shared a 10-year-old picture of the actress on her social media.
As the internet is being flooded with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara’s grand wedding, celebrities who attended the wedding are showering them with love and blessings. The actors exchanged vows on 7th Feb in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, in the presence of close friends and relatives. Among the few guests that attended the wedding, film producer Ashvini Yardi was on the guest list. Today, the producer took to her Instagram to share an unseen image of the actress from her first movie signing.
The producer shared a heartfelt note with the picture, where she wrote, “I met Alia Advani 10 years ago at my Juhu office, where she had come to sign the agreement of our film Fugly. She has come a long way since then and I couldn’t be more proud. Yesterday she married the man of her dreams, the wonderful and kind Sidharth Malhotra in a fairy tale wedding in Jaisalmer. Everything has changed and yet nothing has changed. She is still my l’il Alia who I met 10 years ago. All my love and blessings to Mrs & Mr Malhotra.”
Kiara Advani’s career
Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut with the comedy film Fugly, produced by Ashvini Yardi. Then she went on to star in several successful films like the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, but it was her role as Preeti in Kabir Singh that earned her recognition. On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, and other exciting projects this year.
Alia Advani to Kiara Advani
For the unversed, Kiara Advani was named Alia by her parents. But when she entered the film industry in 2014, she changed her name to Kiara as Alia Bhatt had already carved a place for herself. The actress didn’t want to confuse the industry with two Alias. In an interview, she shared that her name is inspired by the Ranbir Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer Anjana Anjani.
