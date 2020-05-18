Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari channels her inner poet and pens her thoughts about dealing with anxiety amid lockdown

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who had won a lot of appreciation for her work in Panga, has taken the social media by a storm as she pens a heart-touching poem on anxiety during the lockdown.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is one of the most talented filmmakers in Bollywood. The lady has won our hearts with her incredible stories and direction skills time and again and her projects are certainly a cinematic treat for the fans. But apart from being a brilliant director, Ashwiny is also a stupendous poet. In fact, as the renowned filmmaker has been cooped up in her house during the lockdown, just like each of us, the lady is channelling her inner poet these days.

The Nil Battey Sannata director penned a heartwarming poem on anxiety during the lockdown and it is winning hearts on social media. The poem eloquently expressed the feelings which we are experiencing in these trying times. Ashwiny also mentioned that each one of us is experiencing a variety of emotions, from being angry to be having mood swings and even wants to scream out loud to relieve the aching soul. Furthermore, the filmmaker asserted that while we all are hoping for a better tomorrow, it is important to live today with positivity.

Take a look at Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s poem on anxiety among lockdown:

Talking about the work front, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari had last worked on starrer Panga which also features Jassie Gill in the lead role. Besides, the filmmaker is working on one of her most promising upcoming movie which happens to be a life story of Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy and feels that it is a story which needs to be told to the world.

Credits :Instagram

