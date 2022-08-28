Asia Cup 2022: Kartik Aaryan is all excited for India vs Pakistan match; Shares VIDEO with his pet Katori

It is India vs Pakistan match today at Asia Cup 2022 and the whole country is excited about the blockbuster clash. To note, the match is held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE on August 28. And, our Bollywood stars are no different when it comes to sharing the excitement for the India vs Pakistan match. Speaking of which, Kartik Aaryan who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, shared his enthusiasm with his loved ones.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star shared a video on Instagram with his dear pet Katori. In the video, Kartik Aaryan can be seen all excited for the big match. While sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Katori aur main ready hain !! #IndvsPak". To note, India is clashing with Pakistan in its campaign opener of Asia Cup 2022. Rohit Sharma is leading from the Indian side while Babar Azam is the captain of team Pakistan.

Check Kartik Aaryan's video here

Talking about Kartik Aaryan's professional career, he was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a super hit. The movie also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Next, Kartik Aaryan would star in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The film marks Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Luka Chuppi. Shehzada will be released on February 10 next year. For the uninitiated, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is said to be a Bollywood adaptation of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.

Apart from this, Kartik has SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani in his kitty. It is said to be a love saga and will mark Kartik’s first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Sameer Vidwans. Earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, it has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. The film is slated to release next year on June 29.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan's SatyaPrem Ki Katha gets a release date; To hit the screens next year on June 29