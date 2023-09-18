Asia Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal rejoice and celebrate as India wins

The weekend brought immense joy to cricket enthusiasts as India displayed sheer magic on the field, securing the Asia Cup 2023 title. In an outstanding performance against Sri Lanka, Team India's excellence remained unmatched. The victory not only thrilled cricket fans but also drew the attention of numerous Bollywood celebrities, who took to social media to share their reactions following this magnificent win. From Anushka Sharma and Sidharth Malhotra to Vicky Kaushal and Vikrant Massey, let's explore how these celebrities soaked in the glory of India's triumph.

Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and other Bollywood celebrities react to India’s win

India’s win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 match evoked some heartfelt reactions from several B-town celebrities. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Kya baat hai miyan. Magic !!” and tagged cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Actor Vicky Kaushal also uploaded a story and wrote, “On (fire). What a spell!!!” and tagged the cricketer. Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “#TeamIndia showed their bowling power today. Congratulations for their spectacular win at #AsiaCup2023! Way to go, champs!” Meanwhile, Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also tweeted, “Siraj Miyan, Our Tolichowki boy shines at the Asia Cup final with 6 wickets…And has a big heart, running to long-on to stop the boundary off his own bowling…” Reaction dropped in from actor Vikrant Massey too, as he posted a picture on his Instagram stories and captioned it, “Ab Sharma century kaise maarega???”

About India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match

Team India defeated Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 yesterday in Colombo, winning by 10 wickets. The win was a dominant performance by India, and Mohammed Siraj played a key role, taking 6 wickets for 21 runs. Siraj's performance in the final was just one of many highlights for India in the tournament.



Fans drop reactions to India bagging the Asia Cup 2023 title

Post the win, social media platforms became flooded with reactions from several cricket fans. While a fan said, “Congratulations to Mens Indian Cricket Team for Amazing victory #Asiacup2023.” Meanwhile, other fans said, “Well played”, and “Perfect_Team_Effort. Keep it up till the World Cup”.

