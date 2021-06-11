Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh passes away at 42; Shahid Kapoor offers heartfelt condolences

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram to pay his tribute to Padma Shri boxer Dingko Singh, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Former Asian Games gold medalist boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, passed away on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer. Dingko had a long battle with liver cancer for which he received treatment in 2017. He was also tested positive for Covid-19 last year but had recovered from the ailment. As soon as the news of Dingko’s demise broke, condolence messages poured in from all corners. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood stars, many took to social media to offer their condolences.

And, the latest celeb to pay the tribute is . The actor took to his Instagram stories to express his sincere condolences to his dear ones. Sharing his photo, the Udta Punjab star wrote, “Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of the finest boxers, an award winning sports person who’s brought glory to our nation several times. He will always remain a source of inspiration for the young generation. My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Rest in Peace.”

Reportedly, it is said that Shahid owns the rights to Dingko Singh’s story and will co-produce the film.

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram Post below:

While offering his condolences, PM Modi tweeted, “Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Dingko Singh was bestowed the Arjuna award in 1998 and conferred with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2013 for his outstanding contribution.

