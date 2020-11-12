Asif Basra death under investigation; Police suspects suicide, sends mortal remain for postmortem

Asif Basra, who was last seen in Hostages 2, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Dharmshala and the cops suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Trigger Warning

Asif Basra is no more with us. This news came as a shock for everyone, be it the aam aadmi or the celebs. It was reported that the Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai actor had died by suicide under mysterious circumstances. The news spread like a wild fire and there have been speculations about what made the senior actor take this drastic step. Amid this, the Himachal Pradesh Police has taken the charge of the cast and have begun their investigation in the matter.

Now as per a recent update, the mortal remains of Asif Basra has been sent for postmortem. The forensic team had also reached the spot where the actor was found hanging and as per the cops it appears to be a case of suicide. However, they are investigating every possible angle. Talking about the same, Himachal Pradesh SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan told ANI, “Prima facie it is a case of suicide but we are investigating the cause. The body has been sent for postmortem.” It is also reported that while Asif was found hanging by a dog chain, no suicide letter has been recovered from the place of incident.

Prima facie it is a case of suicide but we are investigating the cause. The body has been sent for postmortem: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan on actor Asif Basra's death. #HimachalPradesh https://t.co/LfEvKPqx5R pic.twitter.com/NQWDgrfYEx — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

For the uninitiated, Asif was staying in a rented apartment in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh. The media reports also suggested that the 53 year old actor was battling depression for some time now. Asif, who is known for his performances in movies like Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Roy, Jab We Met, The Attacks of 26/11, Ek Villain, etc was last seen in Hostages 2.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

