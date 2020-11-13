Asif Basra: From Ek Villain to Kai Po Che, iconic performances given by the late actor in his career

Asif Basra has left for his heavenly abode at the mere age of 53 years. Here's our tribute to the late actor as we look back into some of his amazing performances.

What can be termed as the worst year of Bollywood, the industry has lost yet another gem on November 12 – Asif Basra. The senior actor reportedly died by suicide at a rented apartment in Mcleod Ganj, Dharamshala. The police and forensic team have already begun investigating the matter. Meanwhile, many celebs from the film fraternity have mourned the demise of the talented actor who had showcased his acting skills not only in movies but also in television shows and OTT platforms.

Asif Basra acted in diversified roles over the course of his career. He has worked with actors like Rajkummar Rao, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, , etc., and won accolades for his spectacular performances. The actor who was known for his realistic acting has left for his heavenly demise at the mere age of 53 years. As of now, we will be looking back into some of the iconic performances given by Basra in his entire career span.

Jab We Met

Though Asif played a rather brief role as a vendor in the movie, his scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan at the railway station will always remind us of the kind of versatile acting that he did in the same.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

The talented actor played the role of Emraan Hashmi’s on-screen father Hussain Khan in the movie who was also a cop. Asif Basra once again won hearts with his realistic acting prowess in the gangster drama.

Black Friday

This is yet another amazing performance given by the late actor. He played the role of Shanawaz Qureshi who happens to be one of the accused in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

The Tashkent Files

Asif Basra played the role of a news channel editor in the controversial movie from 2019 and completely nailed it with his hard-hitting performance.

Kai Po Che

The late actor had worked in Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut movie in which he played the role of a boy named Ali who is taught cricket by the latter.

Ek Villain

Asif Basra once again appears for a brief time on the screen but is able to win hearts as the concerned father of Shraddha Kapoor who suffers from a rare disease.

Wrong Side Raju

The late actor gave a stellar and strong performance in the Gujarati thriller drama which later went on to win the National Award for the best feature film.

Also Read: Asif Basra passes away: Manoj Bajpayee, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and others mourn the actor’s demise

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×