  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Asif Basra passes away: Manoj Bajpayee, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and others mourn the actor’s demise

As Asif Basra was found dead under mysterious circumstances, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their condolences.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: November 12, 2020 07:51 pm
Asif Basra passes away: Manoj Bajpayee, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and others mourn the actor’s demiseAsif Basra passes away: Manoj Bajpayee, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and others mourn the actor’s demise
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Trigger Warning

Bollywood industry has witnessed a wave of shock and grief lately after Asif Basra breathed his last today. It was reported that the senior actor had died by suicide and was found hanging in his rented apartment in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. Ever since the news of Asif’s demise surfaced, social media is inundated with condolence messages from fans. In fact, several celebrities have also taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay their last tributes to the Jab We Met actor.

Hansal Mehta, who is in disbelief with Asif’ demise, tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.” Soon, Manoj Bajpayee also replied to Mehta’s tweet and was shocked by the news. He even recalled shooting with him before the lockdown. “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!” Manoj tweeted. Emraan Hashmi, who had shared the screen with the late actor in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, tweeted, “Rip Asif bhai” along with a monochrome picture of Asif.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs tweet mourning Asif Basra’s demise:

According to media reports, Asif was found hanging by a dog chain. The media reports also suggested that the 53 year old actor was battling depression for some time now. Asif, who is known for his performances in movies like Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Roy, Jab We Met, The Attacks of 26/11, Ek Villain, etc was last seen in Hostages.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn Asif Basra’s demise: Sincere condolences to the family

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan mourn Asif Basra’s demise: Sincere condolences to the family
Kai Po Che actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala; Report
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom com to start filming this month; Spain schedule undecided
Shraddha Kapoor shares many avatars of Nagin as fans flood her with creative versions of the new age serpent
Shraddha Kapoor wins the internet with a cute post for brother Siddhanth; Says 'My life, my precious bhaiya'
Shraddha Kapoor BEATS Deepika Padukone to emerge as third most followed Indian on Instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement