Asif Basra passes away: Manoj Bajpayee, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and others mourn the actor’s demise

As Asif Basra was found dead under mysterious circumstances, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their condolences.

Bollywood industry has witnessed a wave of shock and grief lately after Asif Basra breathed his last today. It was reported that the senior actor had died by suicide and was found hanging in his rented apartment in Dharmshala, Himachal Pradesh. Ever since the news of Asif’s demise surfaced, social media is inundated with condolence messages from fans. In fact, several celebrities have also taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to pay their last tributes to the Jab We Met actor.

Hansal Mehta, who is in disbelief with Asif’ demise, tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.” Soon, Manoj Bajpayee also replied to Mehta’s tweet and was shocked by the news. He even recalled shooting with him before the lockdown. “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!!” Manoj tweeted. Emraan Hashmi, who had shared the screen with the late actor in Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai, tweeted, “Rip Asif bhai” along with a monochrome picture of Asif.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs tweet mourning Asif Basra’s demise:

Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 12, 2020

What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!!! https://t.co/alfYTGxChH — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 12, 2020

Rip Asif bhai pic.twitter.com/uOXALTsHlg — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) November 12, 2020

This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2

I can not believe this!

Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020

This can’t be true Asif https://t.co/Ex3PhCtYp4 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) November 12, 2020

Asif Basra RIP — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) November 12, 2020

An amazing artist gone. This is a long terrible year Rest in peace #asifbasra — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 12, 2020

What a dreadful bloody year .. another colleague gone .. RIP #AsifBasra .. the heavens shall welcome your gentle soul and lead you to peace — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) November 12, 2020

Deeply Saddened and Shocked by the death of #AsifBasra. Have acted with him in a couple of films but met him on several occasions. He was a wonderful actor and a very pleasant person. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/6hInmv0GQU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 12, 2020

According to media reports, Asif was found hanging by a dog chain. The media reports also suggested that the 53 year old actor was battling depression for some time now. Asif, who is known for his performances in movies like Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Roy, Jab We Met, The Attacks of 26/11, Ek Villain, etc was last seen in Hostages.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

