Asif Kapadia on not being able to fly back to India amid COVID 19 restrictions: It’s a really big shame

Director-producer Asif Kapadia has expressed his views on the global pandemic situation. He called the prolonged crisis ‘complicated and confusing’.

The ongoing Covid 19 pandemic has had a severe impact on people from around the world. The global health crisis has created a difficult situation for everyone, with patients still battling the deadly virus. Now, director-producer Asif Kapadia has expressed his views on the global pandemic situation. He called the prolonged crisis ‘complicated and confusing’ and also talked about the number of hardships his friends while living in different parts of the world are facing during these trying times.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker recalled a time when people from India were hopeful about overcoming the Coronavirus situation in the country. He said, “I remember talking to people in India, for a long time, with everyone saying, ‘Oh, it hasn’t been so bad here.’” He also compared that time to the current state of the country. He told the outlet, “Now, it has hit India hard. It’s kind of rolling around the world at different speeds at different times.”

Amid the chat, he urged people to stay home and following the necessary Coronavirus guidelines to ensure safety during the pandemic. He expressed that there isn’t any easy way out of the Covid 19 crisis. The filmmaker, who is currently in London, hasn’t been able to come back to the country due to the ongoing travel restrictions. “It’s a really big shame. It’s been a while since I’ve been there. But that’s the new thing,” he said adding that he is unaware of when he would get to come back to the country.

Also Read| Irrfan Khan’s ‘The Warrior’ director Asif Kapadia and Amit Kumar open up on the late actor: We miss him

Share your comment ×