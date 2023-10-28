Asin drops endearing PICS of Arin-Rahul Sharma post birthday celebration, says they made her week ‘special’

Actress Asin Thottumkal rose to fame in Bollywood by essaying the role of Kalpana in Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini and swept over the hearts of the audience. On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with businessman Rahul Sharma and shares her six-year-old daughter Arin Rayn with him. Recently, Asin’s daughter celebrated her sixth birthday and Asin also shared glimpses of the grand celebrations in Paris with her fans.

As Arin’s birthday celebrations now seem to be coming to an end, Asin thanked her fans for all the wishes pouring in for her daughter and shared pictures of her ‘personal photographer’. Check them out inside!

Asin thanks fans for their wishes on Arin’s birthday

Arin Rayn seems to have had a gala time in Paris with her parents Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma on her birthday. As her birthday week concludes, the Ghajini actress took to her Instagram stories to thank fans for sharing heartfelt wishes for little Arin on her birthday.

The actress shared two photographs and in one of them, Arin can be seen clicking pictures of her surroundings. Sharing the picture on her Instagram stories today, Asin wrote, “Our own personal photographer at breakfast.”

She shared another image of Arin planting a kiss on her father Rahul Sharma’s cheeks and it is nothing but all things love. As Asin shared the photo, she wrote, “It’s been a hectic week of celebrations..made special by these two. And all of you with all your lovely wishes. Thank you!”

More about Asin Thottumkal

The Kerala-born actress is a renowned South Indian star who has featured in films of varied languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. She commenced her career in the South industry in 2001 and later proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in movies including Ghajini and Salman Khan starrer Ready. Notably, the actress has three Filmfare Awards to her credit for M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Ghajini, and Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi.

Popping an intriguing fact about Asin Thottumkal, she is not just a spectacular actress but also a model, and a thoroughly trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

