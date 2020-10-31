Asin shares photos of her daughter Arin's birthday and reveals the beautiful meaning of her name

Asin has shared pictures from her daughter Arin’s third birthday party. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a beautiful photo of Arin and also revealed the meaning behind her name

Asin recently celebrated her daughter Arin’s third birthday. Giving us a sneak peek of it, Asin posted several pictures from the birthday celebration. The Ghajini actress penned a note alongside the pictures. Asin shared cute pictures of her daughter Arin Rayn and of the birthday cake.Needless, to say, in the photos little Arin looks adorable in a cute golden frock as she stares at her birthday cake. The picture that is doing rounds on the social media, is taken amidst the beautiful balloon decorations.

Alongside the picture, Asin wrote, “She’s 3 now- Arin Rayn (Her name - both first name and surname, a combination of Rahul and my first names. ‘Rayn’ is pronounced ‘Ra’-‘in’ but spelt with a twist. A short, simple name, gender neutral, secular, free of religion, caste and patriarchy.) Thank you to each and everyone of you who sent us love, wishes and blessings! Eternally grateful Wishing everyone health and happiness (Sorry for the late post...) #Arins3rdBirthdayPawty #ArinRayn #AR".

Check out Asin Instagram Post :

On a related note, Asin, who was last seen in the film All is Well, got hitched to entrepreneur Rahul Sharma in January 2016 in Delhi. The couple welcomed their first child on October 24, 2017. The two announced the birth of their baby girl by posting an adorable picture of Asin’s baby bump on social media. Announcing the arrival of her daughter, she had written, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

