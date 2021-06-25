  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ask SRK: 'Not as amazing as John Abraham' jokes Shah Rukh Khan about his health; Replies on Raju Hirani’s film

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in Bollywood today, he conducted an impromptu 'Ask SRK' session. In his session, fans asked about his health and about his film with Rajkumar Hirani. Check out his witty replies.
26590 reads Mumbai
Shah Rukh on John Abraham, Rajkumar Hirani Ask SRK: 'Not as amazing as John Abraham' jokes Shah Rukh Khan about his health; Replies on Raju Hirani’s film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As a surprise treat for fans on completing 29 years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter and once again, won hearts with his witty replies to questions about his upcoming films and more. What is even more interesting is that King Khan kept dropping little hints about his upcoming projects to keep things interesting. In one of the hilarious replies, SRK even joked about his own health by giving a John Abraham twist. He even addressed a question about his rumoured film with Rajkumar Hirani. 

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh replied to a fan who asked about his health and mentioned that it is not as good as John. He wrote, "Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha." In another question, a fan asked SRK, 'Are you doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani?' To this, Shah Rukh just had a hilarious response that left netizens in splits. He wrote, "Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!." 

Take a look:

To note, it has been coming in for a while in news reports that Shah Rukh may be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is rumoured to be a social comedy. While no official announcement has been made, fans of SRK have been waiting to hear from him about his future projects for over 2 years. On the other hand, another film of his that has been in the news is Pathan that also stars John and Deepika Padukone

Reportedly, the film's shoot has resumed today after the lockdown and well, that surely has left fans even more excited. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is now going to be seen in Rocketry in a cameo with R Madhavan and it is reported that he is also doing a small part on Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. However, official announcements about his future projects are yet to come.

Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today; See Pic

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

You may like these
Newswrap, October 20: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 shoot and more
Shah Rukh Khan to end his 2 year sabbatical in November with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
Shah Rukh Khan to kick off Siddharth Anand’s action flick FIRST prior to Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy?
Shah Rukh Khan to move between Punjab & Canada for Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy on immigration?
Karan Johar, Atlee, Raj & DK or Rajkumar Hirani: Which director should Shah Rukh Khan work with? COMMENT
Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to reunite on screen for film with Rajkumar Hirani?
close