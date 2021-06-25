Ask SRK: 'Not as amazing as John Abraham' jokes Shah Rukh Khan about his health; Replies on Raju Hirani’s film

As Shah Rukh Khan completed 29 years in Bollywood today, he conducted an impromptu 'Ask SRK' session. In his session, fans asked about his health and about his film with Rajkumar Hirani. Check out his witty replies.

As a surprise treat for fans on completing 29 years in Bollywood, conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter and once again, won hearts with his witty replies to questions about his upcoming films and more. What is even more interesting is that King Khan kept dropping little hints about his upcoming projects to keep things interesting. In one of the hilarious replies, SRK even joked about his own health by giving a John Abraham twist. He even addressed a question about his rumoured film with Rajkumar Hirani.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh replied to a fan who asked about his health and mentioned that it is not as good as John. He wrote, "Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha." In another question, a fan asked SRK, 'Are you doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani?' To this, Shah Rukh just had a hilarious response that left netizens in splits. He wrote, "Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!."

Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

To note, it has been coming in for a while in news reports that Shah Rukh may be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is rumoured to be a social comedy. While no official announcement has been made, fans of SRK have been waiting to hear from him about his future projects for over 2 years. On the other hand, another film of his that has been in the news is Pathan that also stars John and .

Reportedly, the film's shoot has resumed today after the lockdown and well, that surely has left fans even more excited. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with and . He is now going to be seen in Rocketry in a cameo with R Madhavan and it is reported that he is also doing a small part on Brahmastra starring and . However, official announcements about his future projects are yet to come.

