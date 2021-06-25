Ask SRK: 'Not as amazing as John Abraham' jokes Shah Rukh Khan about his health; Replies on Raju Hirani’s film
As a surprise treat for fans on completing 29 years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter and once again, won hearts with his witty replies to questions about his upcoming films and more. What is even more interesting is that King Khan kept dropping little hints about his upcoming projects to keep things interesting. In one of the hilarious replies, SRK even joked about his own health by giving a John Abraham twist. He even addressed a question about his rumoured film with Rajkumar Hirani.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Shah Rukh replied to a fan who asked about his health and mentioned that it is not as good as John. He wrote, "Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha." In another question, a fan asked SRK, 'Are you doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani?' To this, Shah Rukh just had a hilarious response that left netizens in splits. He wrote, "Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!."
Take a look:
Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021
To note, it has been coming in for a while in news reports that Shah Rukh may be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani. The film is rumoured to be a social comedy. While no official announcement has been made, fans of SRK have been waiting to hear from him about his future projects for over 2 years. On the other hand, another film of his that has been in the news is Pathan that also stars John and Deepika Padukone.
Reportedly, the film's shoot has resumed today after the lockdown and well, that surely has left fans even more excited. On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is now going to be seen in Rocketry in a cameo with R Madhavan and it is reported that he is also doing a small part on Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. However, official announcements about his future projects are yet to come.
