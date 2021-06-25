  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Will gently allow my films to enter your hearts soon’ as fan wants announcement

Did Shah Rukh Khan just hint at his upcoming films in the 'AskSRK' session? Check it out below.
36438 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 01:31 pm
Shah Rukh Khan hosts AskSRK session Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Will gently allow my films to enter your hearts soon’ as fan wants announcement
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his official Twitter account hosted a 15-minutes #AskSRK session for his fans. In the question-answer session, the megastar hinted at his upcoming films to the fans. ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor wrote, “This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early, let's have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk.” As expected, many fans bombarded the actor with their questions. The range of tweets in the session varied from his inspiration to the upcoming films. 

Known for his witty responses, SRK replied to as many questions as possible in the session. Answering one of his fan’s questions on any movie announcement soon, SRK wrote, “Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon.” When another fan asked him to do a dance number since it is not a good time for the movie release, ‘Dilwale’ actor said, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. (No friend, now many movies will come).” 

Take a look:

When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh if he will be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani, the actor hilariously said, “Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!” Ending his session the superstar said, “Now need to get back to the rains….love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk. As always sorry for all not getting replies….but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon….”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Zero’, a 2018 film. Up next, SRK is looking forward to ‘Pathan’, which will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Also ReadShah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today; See Pic

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan- Twitter

You may like these
Shah Rukh Khan has the wittiest answers for his fans on the Ask SRK session; Check it out
Ask SRK: 'Not as amazing as John Abraham' jokes Shah Rukh Khan about his health; Replies on Raju Hirani’s film
Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today; See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan's 29 Years in Bollywood: Swades to Devdas, SRK's top 6 characters ranked
Newswrap, June 24: Shah Rukh Khan’s message on completing 29 years in Bollywood; Filhaal 2 first look out
Throwback: Alia Bhatt shares a PIC of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & dad Mahesh Bhatt looking suave: My boys
close