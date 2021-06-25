Ask SRK: Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Will gently allow my films to enter your hearts soon’ as fan wants announcement

Did Shah Rukh Khan just hint at his upcoming films in the 'AskSRK' session? Check it out below.

Superstar on his official Twitter account hosted a 15-minutes #AskSRK session for his fans. In the question-answer session, the megastar hinted at his upcoming films to the fans. ‘Dear Zindagi’ actor wrote, “This could be the earliest #AskSrk I am doing. If like me you all are awake early, let's have a 15 minutes conversation. Love srk.” As expected, many fans bombarded the actor with their questions. The range of tweets in the session varied from his inspiration to the upcoming films.

Known for his witty responses, SRK replied to as many questions as possible in the session. Answering one of his fan’s questions on any movie announcement soon, SRK wrote, “Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon.” When another fan asked him to do a dance number since it is not a good time for the movie release, ‘Dilwale’ actor said, “Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. (No friend, now many movies will come).”

Take a look:

Loudspeakers make announcement….I will gently allow my films to enter your hearts….soon https://t.co/hrbYBhnRSF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Nahi yaar ab toh bahut saari movies hi aayengi. https://t.co/68m7zasmvY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh if he will be doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani, the actor hilariously said, “Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!” Ending his session the superstar said, “Now need to get back to the rains….love you all and thanks for all the wishes and #AskSrk. As always sorry for all not getting replies….but we have a long journey together so will be in touch soon….”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in ‘Zero’, a 2018 film. Up next, SRK is looking forward to ‘Pathan’, which will also star John Abraham and . Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today; See Pic

