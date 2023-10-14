Aspirants Release Date: New season of multi-starrer drama series to premiere on October 25

The New Season of Aspirants, the slice-of-life drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, will premiere globally on 25 October. The season of the show boasts an ensemble returning cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey. The latest updates have confirmed that Aspirants Season 2 will be simultaneously available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on Prime Video, from October 25, Wednesday.

Aspirants Season 2 premiere: All you need to know

The slice-of-life drama, which is bankrolled by TVF (The Viral Fever) and helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, will have the cast members of Season 1, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey reprising their respective roles. Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the show is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

The makers about Aspirants

"Aspirants is an engaging, yet a relatable coming of age drama that beautifully brings to the fore a nuanced perspective on friendships, love and ambition through its characters and how they discerningly navigate the conflicts of their professional lives amidst the evolving dynamics of their relationships," said Amazon Prime Video in a statement.

"The pursuit of a career in the face of adversity whilst embracing challenges and forging heartwarming bonds lends a great level of authenticity to the show, something that will surely resonate well with a wide spectrum of audiences. Our long-standing collaboration with TVF has dished out a bouquet of award-winning shows. After the resounding success of the prequel, we are excited to exclusively premiere the latest season of Aspirants starting 25 October," the statement further added.

Shreyansh Pandey, head of production banner TVF Originals said, "We are truly proud of the eclectic slate of content we've created over the years, with Aspirants topping IMDb charts across India with an impressive rating of 9.2! Aspirants is a riveting story of human aspirations, friendships, and the transformative power of ambition and thinking big. Prime Video and TVF have had a robust journey so far and we hope that the latest season of our passion project will add another feather in our cap as creators."

