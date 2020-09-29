Aspiring actor from Bihar passes away in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances, family alleges murder

Akshat Utkarsh, who originally hailed from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur, had moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting aspirations but passed away on Sunday night.

Trigger Warning

An aspiring actor from Bihar named Akshat Utkarsh has passed away in Mumbai. Multiple news websites reported the same on Tuesday stating that Akshat, who was working with a private company and pursuing acting as well, passed away on Sunday night. According to CNN Hindi News 18 report, Akshay was a budding actor and was also employed. He originally hailed from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur and had moved to Mumbai to pursue his acting aspirations.

However, Akshat's family members have alleged murder after the suspicious death of their young son. Akshat's family also has alleged that the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with them. The deceased's maternal uncle Ranjit Singh issued a statement saying that Akshat had last spoken to his father around 9 pm on Sunday night. However, later that night they received the news of Akshat passing away.

The report also stated that no FIR was lodged in the matter. While more details on the incident are awaited, Akshat's family has alleged murder. The aspiring actor's body arrived at the Patna Airport on Tuesday morning and was received by his family, the report revealed.

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput more than three months ago has put the workings of Bollywood industry under the spotlight and even made netizens question over the treatment of outsiders. The industry, which is often teeming with those struggling to get a break, is not an easy task for those with no filmy background or connections.

