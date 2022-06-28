Assam Floods: Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty & others donate to help the people in the CM Relief Fund

Assam is in the headlines for the past couple of weeks as it is experiencing one of the worst floods in the history of North-east India. Social media is filled with devastating pictures and videos from Assam. Reportedly, over 21 lakh people have been affected. The death count has crossed 134 people reportedly, and lakhs of people are still in a situation of distress. Assam is in need of dire help and everyone has been coming forward to donate to the relief work in Assam. Well, even our Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others too have donated to the same.

Assam’s CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to tweet about various Bollywood personalities donating in the CM relief fund for the flood situation in Assam. In the tweet where he wrote about Aamir Khan, it read, “Eminent Bollywood actor Aamir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity.” In the next tweet, he wrote, “Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of ₹5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity.” Bhushan Kumar made a donation of Rs 11 lakh to CMRF and Sonu Sood too made a contribution of Rs 5 lakh.

Check out BTown celebs who donated to CM relief fund:

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Assam’s flood situation is showing signs of improvement with the water level of most rivers going down while over 22 lakh remain affected across the state. However, the situation in Silchar, headquarter town of Cachar district, remained grim as several areas are still waterlogged, officials said as per PTI.

