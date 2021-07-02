Assets of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s son in law, Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel seized in fraud case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly attached assets worth crores of Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel, and others under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday mentioned that they have attached assets worth of crores of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law-, actors Dino Morea and Sanjay Khan and Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali, popularly known as DJ Aqeel in a money laundering case involving a Gujarat based pharmaceutical company Sterling Biotech group. It said that a provisional order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The assets of four people have been attached which are reportedly worth Rs. 8.79 crores. The assets reportedly include eight immovable properties, three vehicles, and bank funds.

According to a report in India Today, the officials said, “These attached assets belong to Sanjay Khan (Rs 3 crore), Dino Morea (Rs 1.40 crore), Aqeel Abdulkhalil Bachooali (Rs 1.98 Crore), and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui (Rs 2.41 Crore).” Reportedly the Enforcement Directorate has initiated the investigation under PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for cheating several public sector banks. “Investigation by the ED revealed that Sandesaras have diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 3 Crore, Rs 1.4 Crore, Rs 12.54 Crore, and Rs 3.51 Crore to Sanjay Khan, Dino Morea, Aqeel Bachooali and Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui respectively,” the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara, absconding promoters of the Sterling Biotech group, have “diverted” proceeds of crime to the four people. Reportedly The money laundering case that alleges to 14,500 crore bank-loan fraud said to have been perpetrated by Sterling Biotech and its main promoters and directors.

