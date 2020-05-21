Association of Advertising Producers issue guidelines for film production work post Coronavirus lockdown

Association of Advertising Producers has issued a fresh set of guidelines for film production work that will be necessary to follow post the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

The Association of Advertising Producers has issued fresh set guidelines for film production work that will be necessary to follow post the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted. The guidelines issued by the Association of Advertising Producers (ASAP) chalk out all the norms that the actors, technicians, and other artists have to follow as they conduct their filming work post the COVID 19 lockdown is lifted. The news guidelines for the shooting of the commercial films, the norms have been divided as general guidelines, practical implementation norms, informed consent, office-based pre-production, casting, transportation, catering and craft, equipment wardrobe, art department, hair and make-up, studio shoots, holding and common areas, locations, toilets, post-production, insurance and finally COVID 19 related links.

The ASAP post was shared on their Facebook account. There are detailed descriptions of how the filming work should be undertaken including the necessary precautions. The guidelines issued by the Association of Advertising Producers clearly state that there has to social distancing at all times. Hygiene and sanitation are of utmost importance while doing the shooting work. The regulations also state that if work from home is possible in whichever case, then it must be done. There has to be hand wash, sanitizers made available on the sets while conducting the filming work.

Check out ASAP's Facebook post:

The makeup artists and hairstylists need to don PPE while doing their work. The wardrobe fitting must be done with the least number of people. Many more such rules and regulations have been put in place by the Association of Advertising Producers for commercial film production work in India.

