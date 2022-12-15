At KIFF 2022, Rani Mukerji kisses Shah Rukh Khan’s hands, Amitabh Bachchan and others mark their presence

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kumar Sanu, Shatrughan Sinha and others were snapped at the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Written by Prerna Verma   |  Published on Dec 15, 2022   |  09:26 PM IST  |  410
Earlier today we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at Mumbai’s private airport leaving for Kolkata to attend the Kolkata International Film Festival. The actress looked lovely in a black saree. Well, since then pictures from the grand event have been surfacing on social media and several pictures of SRK, Rani, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kumar Sanu, Shatrughan Sinha and others from the stage have gone viral. Scroll down to check out some inside pictures from the event.

