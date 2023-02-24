At Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday party, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi arrived like this; PICS
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and others attended the celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's intimate birthday party, on Friday night. See PICS...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the master craftsman of the Hindi film industry is celebrating his birthday, today. As always, the renowned filmmaker had an intimate birthday bash this year, in the presence of his family members, and a few close friends. As you may know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali prefers to stay away from the limelight as much as possible and hardly attends glamourous Bollywood parties. He followed the same tradition for his birthday bash, which was held in Mumbai on Friday night.
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash
The renowned filmmaker's friends and colleagues from the film industry, including his favourite leading man Ranveer Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt, Heera Mandi actress Sonakshi Sinha, and others attended his intimate birthday bash. The celebs were spotted arriving at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence for the celebrations on Friday night, and the pictures are now winning the internet. From the pictures, it is evident that the senior director celebrated his birthday with a simple house party with no glitz and glamour.
Alia Bhatt, who attended Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash, looked stunning in a white satin co-ord set. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress completed her look with a statement pearl stud, dewy makeup, and a messy bun. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, opted for a casual white t-shirt and a pair of denim trousers as he attended the bash. Sonakshi Sinha looked pretty in an off-white printed cotton salwar suit, which she paired with a pair of silver jhumkas, and simple makeup.
Check out Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's pictures, below:
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's work front
The master craftsman earned great critical acclaim and exceptional box office success with his last outing Gangubai Kathiawadi, which featured Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The period drama is now winning major awards and accolades at all major film awards ceremonies. Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently dropped the first look of his ambitious project, Heera Mandi, recently. The web series, which is slated to be released on Netflix, features a stellar star cast including Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Sehgal.
