Athiya Shetty and hubby KL Rahul enjoy Europe vacation; cricketer shares glimpses of ‘Memories ’24’

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul are among the popular couples in Bollywood. The two have been happily married since January 2023. Ever since then, the two have often been seen painting the town red with their mushy photographs. Now, yet again, the cricketer gave a peek into his vacation from Europe with his loving wife.

KL Rahul drops glimpses of her Europe vacation with Athiya Shetty

Today, on June 19, a while back, KL Rahul took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures and videos from his vacations with dear wifey Athiya Shetty. A multi-picture post consists of a total of six slides, beginning with a solo picture of the cricketer followed by a cathedral in Spain. Up next is a picture featuring the cricketer enjoying his coffee outside a café.

The following picture is a beautiful view from the sky, followed by a short video while the Mubarakan actress was seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband. She also recorded the video of them passing by a parked car. The post concluded with another photo of the cricketer as he was looking away from the camera.

“Memories’24,” read the short and crisp caption alongside the post.



Reacting to the post, his wifey Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic dropped likes on the post.

Fans react to the post

In addition to this, several fans thronged the comment section, gushing over the couple. An internet user wrote, “Cutie Pookie,” while another fan commented, “Most handsome cricketer,” while a third fan wrote, “Handsome.”

Glimpses from the romantic dinner of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on their first wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this year in January 2024. Several pictures from their intimate and romantic dinner decorated with dozens of burning white candles surfaced online.

The pictures showed an all-white decor and the couple savoring a specially curated menu for the special occasion. Notably, the post was shared by chef Harsh Dixit.



Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, after dating for a few years, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in January 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s mansion in Khandala hill station.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's work front

On the professional front, Athiya was last seen in Mubarakan alongside Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. KL Rahul, on the other hand, was excluded from representing India's national cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

