Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are married, confirms Suniel Shetty- 'Officially father-in-law bhi bann chuka hu'

For the past couple of days, everyone has been eyeing Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul as their wedding festivities began in Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. The couple has been dating each other for a long time and the lovebirds have finally tied the knot today, January 23. Fans had been eagerly waiting to see Athiya and Rahul dressed as the bride and groom but it looks like fans will have to wait a little more to see them pose as the bride and groom. But for now, a confirmation has come from the bride’s father stating that the lovebirds are hitched for life. Suniel Shetty confirmed Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are officially married

After distributing sweets to the media, Suniel confirmed that Athiya and KL Rahul are officially married now. He also thanked everyone for their wishes and love. He said, "Functions were beautiful, very small, very close family but all went well. Aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye hai, shaadi officially ho chuki hai. Officially father-in-law bhi bann chuka hu. In-law ka chakkar hatt jaaye aur father hi rahe toh bahut khoobsurat hoga kyunki vo part me ache se nibhaata hu." Check out the video:

A glimpse from Athiya-Rahul's sangeet ceremony Last night we saw glimpses of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s sangeet. In a video shared by the papz, we can see a glimpse of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Sangeet ceremony happening in Khandala. With 'Humma Humma' song playing, we can spot a lot of crowds grooving to the song.Earlier, it was reported that Suniel Shetty will be performing with his wife Mana Shetty and son Ahan Shetty at the sangeet ceremony. Even Athiya's close friends like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and others are expected to join the celebration. Well, we can't wait to see Athiya and KL Rahul flaunt their moves when the video of their sangeet will be out.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding details As reported the lovebirds have tied the knot in the presence of nearly 100 guests which consists of close friends and family. Not many big Bollywood names were present at the ceremony but it is said that the couple will be hosting a lavish reception ceremony later in Mumbai. Reports also suggest that the couple had opted for a 'no phone policy' at their wedding. During the wedding, everyone's phones were said to be taken away.

