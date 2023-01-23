Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul look dreamy in FIRST wedding pictures

After dating each other for quite some time, B-town's loved couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took their relationship to next level and finally tied the knot today. Reportedly, they started dating each other in 2019. In November 2021, on Athiya's birthday, Rahul shared a picture of her with a mushy note and made their relationship Instagram official. Since then, their pictures and social media PDA grabbed everyone's attention. Ahead of their secretive wedding, the duo remained tight-lipped about it. They opted for a low-key wedding which took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. The couple made their first appearance as newlyweds outside their wedding venue. The paparazzi, who were stationed outside Shetty's lavish house for 2-3 days, were eagerly waiting to see the first glimpses of the couple. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul look dreamy

Athiya and Rahul look all things dreamy in their wedding pictures. For their big day, they opted for pastel outfits. The love birds' outfits were classy and minimalistic. The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared a joint post with their fans. Along with the first pictures from their wedding, they penned a beautiful note. The note read, "“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Have a look:

Suniel Shetty addresses the media Suniel Shetty, who shares a warm rapport with the media, confirmed that Athiya and Rahul were tying the knot a day before the wedding. He thanked the media for all the love with folded hands. He said, "Kal bacchhon ko leke aata hu. Thank you so much. Aapne jis tareeke se pyaar dikhaya uske liye bahut bahut thank you." He also assured the media that the entire family will come out and pose for the pictures. The bride's father looked handsome as always in a traditional outfit.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's New Year vacay Ahead of the wedding, the love birds were seen spending time with each other in Dubai. They celebrated New Year with their close friends. Athiya and KL Rahul looked stunning in their party outfits. The actress wore a black satin outfit while he sported a formal black suit. Rahul shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and put a heart emoji in the caption. Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff too joined the couple.



ALSO READ: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: 7 cricketer-actor couples who make us believe in love