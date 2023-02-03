Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the most fun bride and groom and these UNSEEN pictures are proof

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding might be over, but it looks like their close ones are still not over the dreamy celebration. The lovebirds got married at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow and from the pictures, it is evident that the ceremony was a beautiful one. Although both the bride and the groom have dropped several lovely pictures from their wedding ceremonies but as we say the more the merrier. Last night Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff treated us with some amazing unseen pictures from the wedding and we are not complaining at all! Tania Shroff drops unseen pictures from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tania Shroff dropped a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremonies. Apart from the looks that she donned in the ceremonies, she dropped some unseen pictures with Athiya Shetty, Ahaan Shetty and KL Rahul that you should definitely not miss. In the first picture, we can see Tania applying Haldi to both the bride and the groom. In the next picture, we can see both Athiya and Tania eating something while they seem to be having a lot of fun. The last picture is from their wedding where we can see Ahan, Tania posing with Athiya and Rahul. Check out pictures posted by Tania Shroff:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding after-party Recently, KL Rahul posted a video of himself and Athiya Shetty from their wedding after-party. The video shows the lovebirds making goofy expressions as they posed for pictures. Athiya is seen in a red ethnic outfit with intricate embroidery, while KL Rahul is seen in a black sequined kurta. Athiya accessorized with an emerald and diamond choke, and was also seen wearing a mangalsutra in the video. In case you missed it, check it out below! Meanwhile, on January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their joint statement read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

