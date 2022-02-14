Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul delight fans with NEW photo as they celebrate Valentine's Day.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship Instagram official last year and since then the couple have delighted fans with several photos. On the day of love, the cricketer professed his love for Athiya as he dropped a brand new photo. Taking to Instagram, KL Rahul shared a grainy glass selfie in which he and his ladylove can be seen twinning in white.

In the photo, KL Rahul can be seen wearing a baseball cap, white tee and denims. Whereas, Athiya Shetty can be seen wearing black joggers, a bright white and coloured graphic tee and carrying a sling bag across. The photo was a true delight for their die-hard fans as KL Rahul captioned it, "Happy (heart emoji) day."

Fans also flooded the comments section wishing them a Happy Valentine's Day. Check out KL Rahul's post below:

Initially, both Rahul and Athiya refrained from confirming their relationship. Even Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty helped the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight. However, on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday last year, the cricketer and ace batsman finally made their relationship Insta official.

Ever since then, the two have made a few public appearances together. They made headlines when they walked hand-in-hand at Ahan Shetty’s Tadap film screening in December 2021. KL Rahul has also been spotted hanging out with Ahan Shetty in the city on multiple occasions.

