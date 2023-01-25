Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul get clicked in candid moments with Suniel Shetty and family in the UNSEEN wedding pics

On January 23, Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. After dating for quite some time, the duo took their relationship to the next level and sealed the deal for life. The love birds got married at Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. After tying the knot in the presence of close friends and family members, Athiya and Rahul shared dreamy pictures on social media to announce their wedding officially. Now, post the wedding, several pictures from the ceremony have surfaced on Instagram. Today, Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty too posted unseen pictures from the wedding. Ahan Shetty pens a sweet note for Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

A while ago, Ahan, who made his acting debut with Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria, took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures from his sister's wedding. In the first picture, the doting brother is seen walking the beautiful bride down the aisle. The brother-sister duo looks absolutely stunning in their outfits. The second picture features Ahan doing the rituals while Athiya and Rahul are busy flashing their charming smiles. Along with the pictures, Ahan wrote a beautiful note for the newlyweds. His post read, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together." Have a look:

Suniel also shared some special moments from the wedding. The first picture feature him, Mana Shetty and KL Rahul's parents doing the wedding rituals. The second picture feature Suniel planting a kiss on Athiya's cheek while she is hugging him and Mana.

After Ahan posted the pictures, Athiya and KL Rahul dropped heart emojis. His girlfriend Tania Shroff dropped a face holding back tears emoji. Even fans were seen reacting to the heartwarming pictures. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announce their wedding The lovely couple dropped a series of pictures from their big day and shared them with a beautiful caption. Their post read, "In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Celebs like Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff, Diana Penty, Rohan Shrestha and others were seen gracing Athiya and Rahul's low-key wedding. After the couple tied the knot, Suniel and Ahan distributed sweets to the media. They also thanked everyone for their blessings.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty is the definition of modern, chic bride in THIS unseen picture from wedding with KL Rahul