Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul indulge in social media PDA and fans ask when's the official announcement

KL Rahul, who is currently in the UAE prepping for IPL 2020, indulged in some social media banter with rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty. Check it out below.
It is not a surprise anymore that cricketer KL Rahul often leaves a comment on Athiya Shetty's Instagram post. From calling her a boss to leaving heart emojis in the comments section, KL Rahul and Athiya have often hinted that there's more than just friendship. However, Athiya's latest Instagram post saw the rumoured couple indulging in some social media PDA that is otherwise not often seen. On Tuesday, Athiya took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her 'tea time' as she sported a flannel shirt and a cute cup of tea.

Her caption read, "it’s always tea time," as she smiled wide for the camera. Sonam Kapoor complimented the actress and wrote, "Beauty," with a love struck emoji. While Athiya's immediate friends also commented, like always KL Rahul, who is currently in UAE prepping for the IPL, left a black coloured heart emoji and smile. 

Athiya, too, reacted to her rumoured boyfriend's comment and replied with an otter and smiling face with hearts emoji which often expresses that the person is in love. Scores of fans replied to KL Rahul's and Athiya's banter and asked the couple when are they officially announcing it. 

Check out Athiya's latest post below and their social media PDA:  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

it’s always tea time

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

One fan wrote, "When you guys are announcing it officially (sic)." While another commented, "Tera toh message aana he tha (Your message had to feature)." 

Just a few weeks ago, Athiya posted a stunning picture in a cutout lavender swimsuit and the cricketer commented a black heart emoji and wrote, "Jefa," meaning boss in Spanish. Will there be an official announcement soon? We wonder.  

