Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reveal fun secrets about their relationship this Valentine’s Day; Watch
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two tied the knot and got hitched for life in January.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two tied the knot and got hitched for life in January. Their wedding was quite an intimate affair with only the presence of close friends and relatives at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow. Today as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, it is interestingly the first Valentine’s Day for Athiya and Rahul after marriage. During an interview with Vogue, the couple revealed some fun secrets about their relationship and we bet you would love to know them.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reveal relationship secrets
Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seemed to be in a jolly mood as they sat to give the interview. The first question that was asked to them was, ‘Who’s the better cook?’ Replying to this question, the actress said, “we tested this during the lockdown and I burnt a banana bread so I think it would be him.” Then they were asked who is the first one to say sorry. Athiya instantly replied that it is always her. When asked who was the first one to say I love you? Both the lovebirds kept thinking and after thinking for some time Athiya replied, “I don’t remember, you?” Rahul said, “It would have been me…I think it's me.” Then came an interesting question when they were asked who is more stubborn. Both of them instantly pointed toward each other. Later KL said, “definitely, ask anyone. Anyone who knows both of us will tell you that it is her.”
Check out the video:
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get clicked at the airport
Today in the morning, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were clicked at the airport for the first time post their wedding. In the video, Athiya is seen sporting a white crop top paired with a denim jacket and matching jeans. She completed her look with no makeup, white sneakers and straight hair. On the other hand, KL Rahul was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a multi-coloured jacket and joggers. The couple kept their looks cool and casual. It looks like they are going to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding in Udaipur.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul jet off to Udaipur to attend Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's wedding?
Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a profes...Read more