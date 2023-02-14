Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul reveal fun secrets about their relationship this Valentine’s Day; Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two tied the knot and got hitched for life in January. Their wedding was quite an intimate affair with only the presence of close friends and relatives at Suniel Shetty ’s Khandala bungalow. Today as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, it is interestingly the first Valentine’s Day for Athiya and Rahul after marriage. During an interview with Vogue, the couple revealed some fun secrets about their relationship and we bet you would love to know them.

Both Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seemed to be in a jolly mood as they sat to give the interview. The first question that was asked to them was, ‘Who’s the better cook?’ Replying to this question, the actress said, “we tested this during the lockdown and I burnt a banana bread so I think it would be him.” Then they were asked who is the first one to say sorry. Athiya instantly replied that it is always her. When asked who was the first one to say I love you? Both the lovebirds kept thinking and after thinking for some time Athiya replied, “I don’t remember, you?” Rahul said, “It would have been me…I think it's me.” Then came an interesting question when they were asked who is more stubborn. Both of them instantly pointed toward each other. Later KL said, “definitely, ask anyone. Anyone who knows both of us will tell you that it is her.”

