Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul spotted at airport; Couple head to Germany for cricketer's surgery

It has been a few months since Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their relationship official. From making a few public appearances together to social media PDA, the couple's fans completely adore and ship them. On Sunday, the lovebirds were snapped at the Mumbai International Airport as they were leaving the city. However, Athiya and KL Rahul did not enter the airport terminal together and neither did they pose.

The paparazzi snapped Athiya arriving first as the actress looked chic in denims and a cropped sweatshirt look. Soon after, KL Rahul arrived and the cricketer looked smart in a black graphic T-shirt, beige pants and an oversized black Prada bag. As the cricketer arrived, Athiya was spotted waiting for him inside.

As per an India Today report, Athiya and KL are heading to Germany where the cricketer is slated to undergo a surgery for his groin injury. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to injury.

Check out KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's airport video:

Citing a source, the report stated that the surgery will take place soon and the couple will stay in Germany for at least a month. As KL Rahul recovers, Athiya will be by his side.

Commenting on the couple's relationship, Athiya's father Suniel Shetty had earlier said, "We (wife Mana Shetty) love the kids. I absolutely love them and think more than a profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy."

